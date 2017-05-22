The Briefing: When Vladimir Meets Rodrigo
Rodrigo Duterte in Moscow. NATO in Brussels. And the G7 in Italy. The Power Vertical Briefing looks ahead to a week of diplomacy.
On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to a flurry of diplomacy as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Moscow, NATO heads of state 7and government gather in Brussels, and the Group of Seven (G7) meets in Italy.
How will Russia's courtship of the Philippines, a traditional U.S. ally go? Will Western solidarity on Russia hold?
Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.
Enjoy...
NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.
About This Blog
The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or Follow @PowerVertical
Your opinion
Show comments