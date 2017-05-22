The Briefing: When Vladimir Meets Rodrigo

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to a flurry of diplomacy as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Moscow, NATO heads of state 7and government gather in Brussels, and the Group of Seven (G7) meets in Italy.

How will Russia's courtship of the Philippines, a traditional U.S. ally go? Will Western solidarity on Russia hold?

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.