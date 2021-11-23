In Photos: Dozens Killed In Fiery Bus Crash In Bulgaria

At least 45 people, most of them tourists from North Macedonia, have been killed in a fiery bus crash in western Bulgaria, officials said. There are 12 children among the victims, the head of the General Directorate of the National Police, Stanimir Stanev, told bTV.



It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the village of Bosnek in the Struma section between Pernik and Dupnitsa, 31 kilometers southwest of Sofia.