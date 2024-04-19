Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Inside one of the high-security vaults of Le Freeport, a high-security storage and display facility in Singapore
Bulgaria

Photographing The Invisible: How To Document A Tax Haven

Inside one of the high-security vaults of Le Freeport, a high-security storage and display facility in Singapore Photo: Paolo Woods/Gabriele Galimberti (Courtesy Photo)

SOFIA -- In 2012, Dutch-Canadian photographer Paolo Woods was living in Haiti when friend and fellow photographer Gabriele Galimberti came to visit. The subject of taxes came up and Galiberti, an Italian national, mentioned that his tax bill had arrived and that Rome was about to claim nearly 50 percent of his income.

The pair joked that with the Cayman Islands just a short distance away, Galiberti should “just go and hide" his money there.

The photographers then realized they knew almost nothing about the murky world of offshore banking. Two months later, the pair flew to the Cayman Islands to begin work on a project that became known as The Heavens.

The Cayman Islands are home to twice as many companies as people. Many of these companies have a mailbox but no office.
The Cayman Islands are home to twice as many companies as people. Many of these companies have a mailbox but no office.

The photo project is being exhibited in Sofia’s Synthesis gallery until June 15 and offers a fascinating glimpse into the virtually invisible world of offshore tax havens.

"This whole system is secret," Woods told RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service. "As a journalist, when you want to investigate it, it does everything it can to stop you.

“Gabriele and I realized that the offshore system is closely connected to the global economy and that much of this system is actually legal.”

A man floats in the 57th-floor swimming pool of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, with the skyline of “Central,” Singapore's financial district, in the background.
A man floats in the 57th-floor swimming pool of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, with the skyline of “Central,” Singapore's financial district, in the background.

From the U.S. state of Delaware to the Virgin Islands, offshore zones serve as places to invest wealth anonymously and avoid tax obligations.

As well as offering a place to park money and assets, offshore territories also enable people to set up opaque legal entities. Such “shell companies” can have their own assets of artwork, cash, and real estate ownership.

Secrecy is at the core of the offshore banking system, and getting permission to enter was by far the biggest challenge of the photo project.

"It was extremely difficult," Woods says. "It took a long time to put the project together because it's almost impossible to get access to these places and institutions. Many of them turned us down, and some blocked access as soon as we arrived."

Neil M. Smith, the finance secretary of the British Virgin Islands, photographed in his office in Road Town, Tortola. The British Virgin Islands is home to some 800,000 registered companies.
Neil M. Smith, the finance secretary of the British Virgin Islands, photographed in his office in Road Town, Tortola. The British Virgin Islands is home to some 800,000 registered companies.

As an illustration of the levels of secrecy and security of this financial underworld, the photojournalist says some of the offshore facilities include storehouses accessed through multiple doors that required codes and iris scans, meaning an insider was required to be with them every step of the way.

The photographers say their project aims to raise moral questions about the issue of tax havens.

Some $32 trillion is estimated to be held in offshore entities around the world. Much of this wealth is owned by super-rich individuals, but an increasing share belongs to companies that use the havens to escape regulations or tax obligations -- in many cases perfectly legally.

An employee of Jetpack Cayman demonstrates the watersport off the coast of the Cayman Islands. Mike Thalasinos, the owner of the company, remarks, “The jetpack is zero gravity. The Caymans are zero taxes. We're in the right place!”
An employee of Jetpack Cayman demonstrates the watersport off the coast of the Cayman Islands. Mike Thalasinos, the owner of the company, remarks, “The jetpack is zero gravity. The Caymans are zero taxes. We're in the right place!”

Wood calls such havens a “structural instrument of the globalized economy.”

The impact that storing wealth out of reach of governments can have is not immediately obvious in the same way other global issues are, the photographers say. But the loss of tax income for health care, education, and infrastructure has a very real impact on the world.

"When you see a picture of a child dying in war, you understand how cruel it is,” Woods told RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service. “It's hard for many people to understand the consequences of offshore zones because they can't see them with their own eyes.”

  • 16x9 Image

    Ivan Savchev

    Savchev is an intern in RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service. He is currently in the fourth year of a journalism program at the New Bulgarian University.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG