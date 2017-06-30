Bullets Shot At Women’s Rights Activist Home In Northern Pakistan

A prominent women’s rights advocate in a conservative northern Pakistani region says unidentified attackers have fired two bullets at her house.

Tabassum Adnan told RFE/RL that the attack took place in the Swat district at around 12.45 a.m. on June 30, adding that she was unhurt.

"I received threats before this, including via text messages,” she said. “But I never expected that someone would attack me."

Swat, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, once was a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban extremist group.

Adnan has established an NGO -- Khwendo Jirga, or Sister’s Council -- to address issues that local women are facing, including honor killings, acid attacks, and other forms of violence.

She was awarded the 2015 U.S. Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

The annual award recognizes women who have demonstrated "exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk."