6 Ukrainian soldiers drive through the shattered landscape of Chasiv Yar on their way toward the front line in Bakhmut on April 12.



Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern military command, dismissed Prigozhin's claim, saying, "I was just in touch with the commander of one of the brigades holding the defense of the city. And I can confidently say that Ukrainian defensive forces control a considerably larger percent of Bakhmut's territory."