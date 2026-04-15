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Chernobyl Dust Leak Would Be 'Catastrophic,' Warns Greenpeace Ahead Of Disaster Anniversary

Chernobyl Dust Leak Would Be 'Catastrophic,' Warns Greenpeace Ahead Of Disaster Anniversary Chernobyl Dust Leak Would Be 'Catastrophic,' Warns Greenpeace Ahead Of Disaster Anniversary
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Chernobyl Dust Leak Would Be 'Catastrophic,' Warns Greenpeace Ahead Of Disaster Anniversary

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As Ukraine prepares to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, a new report from Greenpeace warns that failure to fully repair the protective shell around the crippled nuclear plant could lead to a "catastrophic" release of radioactive dust. A Russian drone punctured a hole in the external shield in 2025. Strikes near the site cause vibrations that could lead to a catastrophic collapse of an internal shell, the sarcophagus, that covers nuclear debris.

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