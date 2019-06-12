Chernobyl For Sale

The popularity of the HBO miniseries Chernobyl has bolstered a niche market within an online cottage industry -- the sale of Soviet-era memorabilia linked to the infamous 1986 nuclear power-plant disaster.



To be sure, vendors say online demand for vintage communist-era relics has been booming during the past decade, driven mostly by buyers in the United States.



It’s been a lucrative business for sellers in former Soviet republics who work out of their homes and have easy access to an industrial supply of Soviet-era artifacts.



Even with export duties, they say, they’ve been able to turn profits of up to 500 percent on legitimate Soviet articles sold via online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy.



Now, since the broadcast in May and June of the five-part Chernobyl miniseries, cunning online vendors have been racking up sales by adding the words "Chernobyl" or "Chernobyl-type" to items in their website listings.



The Soviet "liquidator" medals given to workers who helped clean up the Chernobyl site and the surrounding area after the April 1986 nuclear accident are the most common item being sold online.

Some 600,000 of the medals were awarded to soldiers, rescuers, firefighters, police, and civilian workers during the Soviet era.



One seller in Ukraine who hoarded a large supply of the medals had been selling them sporadically since July 2015.



But after broadcasts of the Chernobyl miniseries began in May, his sales went into hyperdrive with nearly 700 sold for about $11 each.



Vendors in the United Kingdom have been reselling the same medals for up to twice that price since May.



In the $10 to $40 price range, Western buyers also have been grabbing up Soviet military medals linked to the catastrophe, along with Chernobyl commemorative coins minted as recently as 2016.



A Ukrainian online vendor in June was auctioning off a pre-catastrophe Soviet medallion minted in 1983 to mark the launch of Chernobyl’s ill-fated fourth reactor.

By June 12, with three days left to go in the auction, he’d received a top bid of $48.



A more unique metal bas-relief medallion, made in February 1988 and given to a Soviet soldier who took part in cleanup operations within the Chernobyl exclusion zone, was being sold on eBay in June by a vendor from Kyiv for $700.

Soviet-made dosimeters used to measure radiation levels have been selling steadily in recent weeks at starting bids of about $50.

One seller with a stockpile of Soviet military documents used to register radiation exposure of soldiers and surgeons has sold dozens of the unfilled forms for $2 each.



There is no direct connection between the Chernobyl plant and the unused forms, which contain the Soviet Army’s red star with a hammer and sickle. But they are the same document that would have been filled out by military officers for personnel under their command at all Soviet nuclear facilities, including the Chernobyl site.

The type of Soviet military gas masks issued to Chernobyl workers, which were common across the entire Soviet Union, have been selling in recent weeks at prices ranging from $20 to $50.