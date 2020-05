7

A screen says "thanks” to Chinese President Xi Jinping next to Serbia’s National Assembly building.In late April, a senior EU official“If you could go to Belgrade, you would see billboards on the main streets of President Xi from China, saying ‘Thanks brother Xi, you are the only one to help us.' Which is very funny, because I have never seen a billboard saying, ‘Thanks to the EU for the help it has been providing us.’ And we have been providing a lot of help to Serbia and other countries of the Balkans.”