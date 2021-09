1 Workers at a factory that produced oil from pressed cotton near Mary in 1911.



This photo and the others in this gallery were taken by Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky between 1906 and 1911. The great Russian photographer is most famous for his images of tsarist-era Russia, but he also created dozens of exquisite images in the lands of today’s Turkmenistan. The pictures offer a fascinating insight into what was -- and remains for many -- a remote, mysterious land.