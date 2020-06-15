Russia's Controversial New Military Cathedral Is Consecrated

On June 14, Russia's new Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces was consecrated at a ceremony outside Moscow. The cathedral and adjacent museum were built in Patriot Park, a military-themed complex 60 kilometers outside Moscow, to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The construction of the cathedral has been mired in controversy, with the removal of a mosaic depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and questions about the funding. Initially, the consecration ceremony was to take place on May 9, Victory Day in Russia, but it was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.