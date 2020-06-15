Russia's Controversial New Military Cathedral Is Consecrated

Accessibility links

On June 14, Russia's new Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces was consecrated at a ceremony outside Moscow. The cathedral and adjacent museum were built in Patriot Park, a military-themed complex 60 kilometers outside Moscow, to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The construction of the cathedral has been mired in controversy, with the removal of a mosaic depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and questions about the funding. Initially, the consecration ceremony was to take place on May 9, Victory Day in Russia, but it was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Russian servicemen attend the opening ceremony of the cathedral on June 14.
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill (center) takes part in the consecration ceremony. The cathedral was built in just under 600 days and was opened on May 9.&nbsp;​The church was supposed to be paid for entirely through donations, but according to Russian reports almost 3 billion rubles (about $40 million) came from the Kremlin&#39;s budget. &nbsp;
Also in attendance at the cathedral, which is situated in the town of Kubinka, was presidential aide and former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky (right).
A mosaic on the wall of the cathedral. Earlier this year, leaked photos showed a partially completed mosaic featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and several other Russian officials. The mosaic, along with another depicting soldiers holding a portrait of Stalin, was subsequently removed from the cathedral. &nbsp;
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu attends the ceremony at the cathedral.
Patriarch Kirill (second left) leads the service at the cathedral.
The height of the cathedral&#39;s belfry -- 75 meters -- marks the&nbsp;​75th anniversary of the Soviet Union&#39;s defeat of Nazi Germany.
Russia&#39;s land forces commander, Army General Oleg Salyukov (left),&nbsp;and Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova attend the ceremony.
A choir singing at the ceremony.
Defense Minister Shoigu (center) bows in front of a religious icon.
