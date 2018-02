Author and photographer Frederic Chaubin undertook a decade-long mission to visit and document examples of grand – but often forgotten – Soviet architecture dating from the 1970s and 1980s.



"Powerful and dreamlike," the buildings defy the idea of "the post-Soviet world seen in terms of decay," he says.



Chaubin assembled his work into a book called CCCP: Cosmic Communist Constructions Photographed (Taschen). He spoke to RFE/RL about his quest to document these architectural treasures.



(Originally published in June 2011 and updated to coincide with the book's recent reissue)