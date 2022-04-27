Russia's Destruction Of Ukraine's National And Cultural Heritage

War brings not only death but also the devastation of historic buildings, monuments, libraries, churches, and even unique forms of transportation closely identified with a country or region.



Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy accuses Russia of committing war crimes by destroying or damaging 242 cultural heritage sites and objects. UNESCO has verified damage to 110 sites since Russia's invasion began on February 24. That includes 48 religious sites, 10 museums, 22 historic buildings, 11 buildings dedicated to cultural activities, 13 monuments, and six libraries. As the war drags on, there are concerns that more sites will be added to the list.