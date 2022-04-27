Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Russia's Destruction Of Ukraine's National And Cultural Heritage

War brings not only death but also the devastation of historic buildings, monuments, libraries, churches, and even unique forms of transportation closely identified with a country or region.

Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy accuses Russia of committing war crimes by destroying or damaging 242 cultural heritage sites and objects. UNESCO has verified damage to 110 sites since Russia's invasion began on February 24. That includes 48 religious sites, 10 museums, 22 historic buildings, 11 buildings dedicated to cultural activities, 13 monuments, and six libraries. As the war drags on, there are concerns that more sites will be added to the list.

The Donetsk Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol, built in 1960, was mostly destroyed by a Russian strike on March 16. Ukrainian civilians were sheltering there and local officials say that about 300 people died in the attack.&nbsp;
1 The Donetsk Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol, built in 1960, was mostly destroyed by a Russian strike on March 16. Ukrainian civilians were sheltering there and local officials say that about 300 people died in the attack. 
A library was shelled in the city of Chernihiv. The city was recaptured by Ukrainian troops. A man looks at the damage on April 9.
2 A library was shelled in the city of Chernihiv. The city was recaptured by Ukrainian troops. A man looks at the damage on April 9.
A historical tram at a depot in Kharkiv on March 12, which was reportedly damaged by Russian shelling,
3 A historical tram at a depot in Kharkiv on March 12, which was reportedly damaged by Russian shelling,
This heavily damaged church in Lukashivka was said to have been used by Russian soldiers to store ammunition.&nbsp;
4 This heavily damaged church in Lukashivka was said to have been used by Russian soldiers to store ammunition. 
The Chernihiv Olympic sports training center, which was once named after the first man in space, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, was&nbsp;destroyed by Russian shelling. It is seen here on April 13.
5 The Chernihiv Olympic sports training center, which was once named after the first man in space, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, was destroyed by Russian shelling. It is seen here on April 13.
The Korolenko Chernihiv Regional Universal Scientific Library, built in 1910-1913 and seen here on March 30, suffered damage from a Russian attack.
6 The Korolenko Chernihiv Regional Universal Scientific Library, built in 1910-1913 and seen here on March 30, suffered damage from a Russian attack.
On April 2, a Ukrainian serviceman walks by the Antonov An-225 Mriya transport plane, which had been the world&#39;s largest aircraft. Ukrainian officials say it was destroyed by a Russian strike on February 27 during fighting at Antonov airport in Hostomel. The Mriya, which means &quot;dream&quot; or &quot;inspiration,&quot; was beloved by aviation enthusiasts around the world.
7 On April 2, a Ukrainian serviceman walks by the Antonov An-225 Mriya transport plane, which had been the world's largest aircraft. Ukrainian officials say it was destroyed by a Russian strike on February 27 during fighting at Antonov airport in Hostomel. The Mriya, which means "dream" or "inspiration," was beloved by aviation enthusiasts around the world.
War damage to the Church of the Holy Faithful Queen Tamara in Kharkiv, as seen on March 27.
8 War damage to the Church of the Holy Faithful Queen Tamara in Kharkiv, as seen on March 27.
The Trostyanets-Smorodyne railway station, built between 1871 and 1877, suffered heavy damage. According to France 24, the Russian military had their headquarters at the train station, and the battle to force them out caused widespread destruction. &nbsp;
9 The Trostyanets-Smorodyne railway station, built between 1871 and 1877, suffered heavy damage. According to France 24, the Russian military had their headquarters at the train station, and the battle to force them out caused widespread destruction.
 
The war-damaged Palace of Culture in the ravaged southern port city of Mariupol. Ukraine&#39;s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is asking citizens to submit photographic evidence of war damage that can be used as evidence for criminal proceedings against Russia.
10 The war-damaged Palace of Culture in the ravaged southern port city of Mariupol. Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is asking citizens to submit photographic evidence of war damage that can be used as evidence for criminal proceedings against Russia.
A Russian strike damaged a menorah-shaped monument at the site of the Drobytskiy Yar Holocaust memorial complex on the outskirts of Kharkiv.&nbsp;The site is a memorial to the mass killing of Jews by the Nazis during World War II.
11 A Russian strike damaged a menorah-shaped monument at the site of the Drobytskiy Yar Holocaust memorial complex on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The site is a memorial to the mass killing of Jews by the Nazis during World War II.
The shattered remains of a public library damaged by Russian forces during their shelling of Chernihiv.
12 The shattered remains of a public library damaged by Russian forces during their shelling of Chernihiv.
Local residents leave an Orthodox Easter service on the grounds of The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Peremoha.
13 Local residents leave an Orthodox Easter service on the grounds of The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Peremoha.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG