Czech Republic Extradites Kazakh Embezzlement Suspect

ASTANA -- The Czech Republic has extradited a Kazakh national wanted in Astana on suspicion of embezzlement.

The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 2 that Czech authorities had handed Vladimir Chaplinsky over to Kazakh law enforcement officials, and that he was now in a detention center in Astana.

The prosecutor's office said Chaplinsky was suspected of stealing 39 million tenges ($115,000) of state money allocated for construction of a school in the city of Balkhash when he headed a construction company in Kazakhstan in 2007.

Kazakh authorities had been seeking Chaplinsky's extradition for seven years, the office said.