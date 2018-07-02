Accessibility links

Czech Republic Extradites Kazakh Embezzlement Suspect

ASTANA -- The Czech Republic has extradited a Kazakh national wanted in Astana on suspicion of embezzlement.

The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 2 that Czech authorities had handed Vladimir Chaplinsky over to Kazakh law enforcement officials, and that he was now in a detention center in Astana.

The prosecutor's office said Chaplinsky was suspected of stealing 39 million tenges ($115,000) of state money allocated for construction of a school in the city of Balkhash when he headed a construction company in Kazakhstan in 2007.

Kazakh authorities had been seeking Chaplinsky's extradition for seven years, the office said.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. In 2009, Azattyq won the prestigious 2009 Online Journalism Award for "standing in defense of citizen’s rights to seek and receive information."

