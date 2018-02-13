Celebrating Masopust, The Czech Republic's Crazy Carnival

Accessibility links

With Mardi Gras and carnival season in full swing in other parts of the world, the Czech Republic is throwing its own late-winter party. Known as Masopust (literally, “giving up meat”), the festival was traditionally the last chance to eat and drink in excess before the austerity of Lent.

One of the biggest celebrations around the capital, Prague, takes place in the suburb of Roztoky, where locals and visitors wear wild costumes for a parade that winds through the town and into the Czech countryside.
A parade participant wears a meat-based costume in Roztoky. Sausages, pork, and goulash are common parts of Masopust celebrations on the eve of Lent, but few Czechs follow the Christian tradition of giving up meat after the party ends.
Masopust celebrations were discouraged or forbidden under Czechoslovakia&rsquo;s communist regime, but the holiday has made a comeback since the 1990s. &nbsp;
Spectators without costumes might wind up wearing face paint.&nbsp;
Some costumes, like this flowered hat, draw on the folklore traditions of Czech towns and villages.
Other costumes simply draw on participants&#39; imaginations.&nbsp;
&quot;Cleaning women&quot; use their brooms to clear the way for the parade.&nbsp;
Weary chickens make their way into the countryside outside Roztoky as the parade continues toward sundown.&nbsp;
