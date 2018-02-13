Celebrating Masopust, The Czech Republic's Crazy Carnival

With Mardi Gras and carnival season in full swing in other parts of the world, the Czech Republic is throwing its own late-winter party. Known as Masopust (literally, “giving up meat”), the festival was traditionally the last chance to eat and drink in excess before the austerity of Lent.



One of the biggest celebrations around the capital, Prague, takes place in the suburb of Roztoky, where locals and visitors wear wild costumes for a parade that winds through the town and into the Czech countryside.