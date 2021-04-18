Accessibility links

A Look Back At The Deadly 2014 Czech Depot Blast That Prague Is Now Blaming On Russian Agents

The Czech Republic ordered 18 Russian diplomats to leave the country after Czech intelligence linked Russian military agents to a massive ammunition depot explosion near Vrbetice on October 20, 2014.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters late on April 17 that the decision to expel the Russians was made on the basis of "unequivocal evidence" provided by investigators from the Czech intelligence and security services.

The Czech Republic "must react to these unprecedented revelations in a corresponding manner,” Babis said.

1 A pyrotechnician inspects the site after the deadly blast in 2014. There is "reasonable suspicion regarding a role of members of Russian military intelligence…in the explosion," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.
2 The blast set off 50 metric tons of stored ammunition. Two people died.
3 A drone inspects the blast site. Two months after the first explosion, another blast of 13 tons of ammunition occurred at the same site.
4 The cause of the blasts has never been publicly revealed. It was unclear if there was new intelligence that prompted Czech authorities to make the announcement or why the government decided to move now against the Russians.
6 The Czech news magazine Respekt reported that the ammunition and weaponry that was destroyed was intended for Ukraine, which in 2014 was battling Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The fighting in eastern Ukraine continues. More than 25 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed so far this year.
7 On December 6, 2014, pyrotechnicians managed to remove an artillery shell wedged in the roof of a damaged building near the depot.
8 Local residents were evacuated from around Vrbetice days after the blast due to dangers identified by pyrotechnicians.
9 The Russian Embassy in Prague. Moscow warned about consequences in a response to the expulsions from the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Prague is well aware of what comes after such hocus-pocus," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
10 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (right) and Interior Minister and acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek talk to reporters at an emergency press conference late on April 17. Babis blamed the blasts on the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU, and specifically on a secretive unit known as Unit 29155.
11 Unit 29155 has been linked to a series of attempted assassination plots and other sabotage across Europe, including the 2018 poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. Czech police also announced they were seeking two suspected Russian agents carrying passports in the names of Aleksandr Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. The names match those of the two men Britain blamed for the Skripal poisonings. The suspects have been identified as Aleksandr Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga, who both reportedly worked for Unit 29155.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

