A Look Back At The Deadly 2014 Czech Depot Blast That Prague Is Now Blaming On Russian Agents

The Czech Republic ordered 18 Russian diplomats to leave the country after Czech intelligence linked Russian military agents to a massive ammunition depot explosion near Vrbetice on October 20, 2014.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters late on April 17 that the decision to expel the Russians was made on the basis of "unequivocal evidence" provided by investigators from the Czech intelligence and security services.



The Czech Republic "must react to these unprecedented revelations in a corresponding manner,” Babis said.