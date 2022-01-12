In Photos: Secret Czechoslovak Gulag Files Released

Photographs and thousands of documents casting light on the fate of Czechoslovak citizens imprisoned in the gulag have been published online, with many more to follow. As invading German tanks rolled into Prague in March 1939, thousands of ethnic Ukrainians, Jews, and Czechs living in Czechoslovakia were on the run, fleeing east toward the Soviet Union. For the approximately 8,000 who crossed the Soviet border, it was out of the frying pan and into the fire. Nearly all of the refugees were captured by the Soviet authorities and sent to the network of forced labor camps across the U.S.S.R. known as the gulag. Most were sentenced to 3-5 years of hard labor for crossing the border illegally, others faced harsher charges often fabricated by the authorities.

On January 3. the Czech Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (USTR) published Soviet secret police files on 1,000 mostly ethnic Ukrainian refugees who fled eastern Czechoslovakia during World War II and ended up in the gulag. The documents and photographs are an early sample of a digitization project that represents more than a decade of work by Czech, Ukrainian, and Russian historians and archivists.

The release of the documents was timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of a Soviet "amnesty" of most Czechoslovak gulag prisoners on January 3, 1942,. The released prisoners were freed from the camps to form brigades to fight the Nazi advance into the Soviet Union. Many of the released Czechoslovaks died in battle.

Czech historian Adam Hradilek began interviewing survivors of the camps in 2006, before he joined the USTR, but access to secret police files in Russia and Ukraine was extremely difficult. Hradilek says the research climate in Ukraine changed dramatically in 2014 following the Maidan revolution. Three weeks after the massive street protests that toppled the government in Ukraine, Hradilek traveled to Kyiv to visit the SBU (former KGB) archives and recalls “I was told everything was open for us.”

Hradilek says the most moving moments of the yearslong project came when he presented former prisoners and their relatives with the Soviet police files that had been locked away in secret archives for decades.

Hradilek told RFE/RL that, while survivors were often enthralled to leaf through their own files “it is of course much more difficult to provide such documents to descendants of people who either died in the camps or died many years later… It’s a very touching moment for them to handle such documents and see what their fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers had to go through.”