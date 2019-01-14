Accessibility links

Fifty Years After Self-Immolation, Czech Student Jan Palach Remains Symbol Of Defiance

On January 16, 1969, Jan Palach set himself on fire in Prague in protest against the August 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by Warsaw Pact troops. The 20-year-old university student died of his burns three days later. Palach's funeral turned into a mass demonstration of opposition against the Soviet Union's crushing of the liberal reforms of the Prague Spring. His act of protest inspired two other Czechs -- Jan Zajic and Evzen Plocek -- to commit suicide by self-immolation in the following months, followed by similar acts by protesters in other communist countries. In 1989, on the 20th anniversary of Palach's death, gatherings in his memory turned into mass anticommunist protests, giving momentum to the Velvet Revolution that brought down Czechoslovakia's communist regime later that year.
1 People lay flowers on Prague's Wenceslas Square on January 22, 1969, in honor of Jan Palach, who had died of self-inflicted burns three days earlier.
2 Palach in the summer of 1968 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He studied history at Charles University in Prague.
3 On January 19, the day that Palach died of his burns, hunger strikers gather in his honor in central Prague. His suicide set off mass anticommunist demonstrations.
4 Students carry flags and a picture of Palach during a march in Prague on January 20, 1969.
5 Students and others light candles in Palach's honor. 
6 Thousands attend the student-led rally that followed Palach's death.
7 A demonstrator holds a Czechoslovak flag near a makeshift memorial for Palach.
8 Thousands wait in line to pay their last respects to Palach at Charles University on January 22, 1969.
9 Palach's grieving mother, Libuse Palachova, is supported by her son Jiri during Jan's funeral in Prague.
10 People carry Czechoslovak flags during Palach's funeral on January 25, 1969.
11 Thousands gather on Prague's Wenceslas Square on the day of Palach's funeral.
12 Mourners mark Palach's funeral.
13 Police detain protesters on January 15, 1989, 20 years after Palach's suicide. Demonstrations in his honor escalated into mass protests against Czechoslovakia's communist regime, known as "Palach Week." The rallies were crucial in mobilizing support for the anticommunist protests of the Velvet Revolution later the same year.
14 Riot police officers get ready to disperse demonstrators on Wenceslas Square on January 15, 1989, as a crowd of about 2,000 gathered to commemorate Palach's death. 
15 A riot police officer detains a protester during the rally on January 15, 1989. 
 
16 Riot police officers chase protesters on January 15, 1989. Batons, dogs, and water cannon were all employed to break up the demonstrations. 
17 Czech President Vaclav Havel, who took office in the wake of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, unveils a bust of Jan Palach on January 16, 1999. The bust was placed in a school in Vsetaty, Palach's hometown near Prague.
