Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Thirty Years Ago In Prague, Student Protests Snowballed Into The Velvet Revolution

In 1989, just eight days after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a student protest against communist rule was violently put down in Prague, the Czechoslovak capital. The crackdown on November 17 only strengthened the protest movement and, within days, hundreds of thousands of people were on the streets.

By the end of the month, the Communist Party agreed to hold free elections. In December 1989, dissident playwright Vaclav Havel was elected president by the country's Federal Assembly, marking the beginning of a new democratic era.
In January 1989, protesters were already mustering their courage. In this photo, police violently detain demonstrators marking the 20th anniversary of the self-immolation of student Jan Palach. His suicide was an act of protest against the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.
1 In January 1989, protesters were already mustering their courage. In this photo, police violently detain demonstrators marking the 20th anniversary of the self-immolation of student Jan Palach. His suicide was an act of protest against the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Police race after protesters who had gathered to mark the anniversary of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion on August 21.&nbsp;The first cracks were appearing in communist rule.
2 Police race after protesters who had gathered to mark the anniversary of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion on August 21. The first cracks were appearing in communist rule.
Demonstrators on Prague&#39;s Wenceslas Square flash victory signs as they demand freedom and democracy on October 28, 1989, the anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918.
3 Demonstrators on Prague's Wenceslas Square flash victory signs as they demand freedom and democracy on October 28, 1989, the anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918.
The turning point came on November 17, 1989, then observed as International Students&#39; Day and a commemoration of Nazi forces&#39; killing of a student 50 years earlier. In the largest protest in 20 years, thousands of students marched peacefully through the city center until they were stopped&nbsp;at Narodni (National) Street by a cordon of riot police.&nbsp;
4 The turning point came on November 17, 1989, then observed as International Students' Day and a commemoration of Nazi forces' killing of a student 50 years earlier. In the largest protest in 20 years, thousands of students marched peacefully through the city center until they were stopped at Narodni (National) Street by a cordon of riot police. 
Students light candles near a police cordon. Although the protests were nonviolent and students chanted &quot;We have bare hands&quot; to tell authorities that they were unarmed, riot police sealed off escape routes and attacked them. &nbsp;
5 Students light candles near a police cordon. Although the protests were nonviolent and students chanted "We have bare hands" to tell authorities that they were unarmed, riot police sealed off escape routes and attacked them.
 
Hundreds were injured in the crackdown. In this photo, a woman offers a flower to the riot police who had stopped demonstrators on Prague&#39;s Narodni Street.
6 Hundreds were injured in the crackdown. In this photo, a woman offers a flower to the riot police who had stopped demonstrators on Prague's Narodni Street.
Riot police block a bridge to prevent protesters marching to Prague Castle, the seat of the Czechoslovak president on November 19.&nbsp;The demonstrations were growing rapidly, fueled by shock at authorities&#39; brutal use of force on the first night.
7 Riot police block a bridge to prevent protesters marching to Prague Castle, the seat of the Czechoslovak president on November 19. The demonstrations were growing rapidly, fueled by shock at authorities' brutal use of force on the first night.
Protesters kneel as they face riot police on November 19. The authorities again responded with violence.
8 Protesters kneel as they face riot police on November 19. The authorities again responded with violence.
A man carrying his son and a Czechoslovak flag faces riot police on November 19 alongside hundreds of other protesters.
9 A man carrying his son and a Czechoslovak flag faces riot police on November 19 alongside hundreds of other protesters.
Protesters wave Czechoslovak flags in front of the national film school as students and theater actors declared a strike.&nbsp; &nbsp;
10 Protesters wave Czechoslovak flags in front of the national film school as students and theater actors declared a strike. 
 
On November 21, the fifth consecutive day of protests, the crowds had swelled to some 200,000 people on Prague&#39;s Wenceslas Square.&nbsp;
11 On November 21, the fifth consecutive day of protests, the crowds had swelled to some 200,000 people on Prague's Wenceslas Square. 
People light candles in front of a line of riot police who had stopped protesters from crossing a bridge on November 21.&nbsp;
12 People light candles in front of a line of riot police who had stopped protesters from crossing a bridge on November 21. 
Vaclav Havel, a dissident playwright and former political prisoner, addresses protesters from a balcony overlooking Wenceslas Square on November 24. The crowd had grown to some 300,000.
13 Vaclav Havel, a dissident playwright and former political prisoner, addresses protesters from a balcony overlooking Wenceslas Square on November 24. The crowd had grown to some 300,000.
The protests had to relocate to a space large enough to accommodate the huge numbers.&nbsp;Half a million people came to listen to speeches from Havel and other opposition leaders in Letna Park on November 26.&nbsp;
14 The protests had to relocate to a space large enough to accommodate the huge numbers. Half a million people came to listen to speeches from Havel and other opposition leaders in Letna Park on November 26. 
A bust of former Soviet leader Josef Stalin, with a caption reading &quot;Nothing lasts forever,&quot; is seen on Prague&#39;s Wenceslas Square on the first day of a general strike, November 27.
15 A bust of former Soviet leader Josef Stalin, with a caption reading "Nothing lasts forever," is seen on Prague's Wenceslas Square on the first day of a general strike, November 27.
Leaders of the Obcanske forum (Civic Forum) opposition group meet at their ad hoc headquarters in a Prague theater. Vaclav Havel is seated second from the right.&nbsp;
16 Leaders of the Obcanske forum (Civic Forum) opposition group meet at their ad hoc headquarters in a Prague theater. Vaclav Havel is seated second from the right. 
At a protest on Wenceslas Square on December 19, a banner reads &quot;Havel na Hrad&quot; (Havel to the Castle), a popular slogan in support of Havel becoming president. Huge crowds continued to gather after the communists backed down and agreed to free elections. &nbsp;
17 At a protest on Wenceslas Square on December 19, a banner reads "Havel na Hrad" (Havel to the Castle), a popular slogan in support of Havel becoming president. Huge crowds continued to gather after the communists backed down and agreed to free elections.
 
Vaclav Havel and his wife, Olga, greet citizens at Prague Castle after Havel was appointed president of Czechoslovakia by the Federal Assembly on December 29.
18 Vaclav Havel and his wife, Olga, greet citizens at Prague Castle after Havel was appointed president of Czechoslovakia by the Federal Assembly on December 29.
On December 31, people celebrate the beginning of a new year, a new government, and a new democratic era.&nbsp;
19 On December 31, people celebrate the beginning of a new year, a new government, and a new democratic era. 
16x9 Image

Lucie Steinzova

Lucie Steinzova is the photo editor for RFE/RL.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG