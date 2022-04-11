Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakhs Hold Ukrainian Festival To Show Support For War Victims

The sights and sounds of Ukraine were on display in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, as a charity festival aimed at raising money for the war-ravaged country was held on April 10. The festival hosted artists, craft makers, and live music, as well as Ukrainian food stalls.

On hand were baubles and bowls made in the traditional yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag, T-shirts with inscriptions about where the Russian military should go, and colorful floral headpieces.

All of the proceeds will be sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan to assist the people of Ukraine.
In addition to Ukrainian street food, a large vat of Ukrainian borscht was prepared for those interested in trying the national dish.
1 In addition to Ukrainian street food, a large vat of Ukrainian borscht was prepared for those interested in trying the national dish.
&quot;Literally on the second day after the war began, Kazakhs initiated a collection of assistance for the people of Ukraine from the people of Kazakhstan under the slogan, &#39;We Are Together, Ukraine,&quot; said Valeria Samoylova, the press secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan​. &ldquo;On April 8, we sent two trucks with humanitarian aid that will reach Ukraine by land, bypassing the Russian Federation. Of course, they will have to travel for two to three weeks,&rdquo;&nbsp;Samoylova said​. &quot;In total, about 170 tons of humanitarian aid were sent from Kazakhstan, including seven trucks and many flights.&nbsp;So we feel huge support and we are very grateful for it.&quot; She said the aid is sent to Ukraine mainly through Poland and Hungary.
2 "Literally on the second day after the war began, Kazakhs initiated a collection of assistance for the people of Ukraine from the people of Kazakhstan under the slogan, 'We Are Together, Ukraine," said Valeria Samoylova, the press secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan​.

“On April 8, we sent two trucks with humanitarian aid that will reach Ukraine by land, bypassing the Russian Federation. Of course, they will have to travel for two to three weeks,” Samoylova said​. "In total, about 170 tons of humanitarian aid were sent from Kazakhstan, including seven trucks and many flights. So we feel huge support and we are very grateful for it."

She said the aid is sent to Ukraine mainly through Poland and Hungary.
A man poses for a selfie with the Ukrainian flag.
3 A man poses for a selfie with the Ukrainian flag.
Handmade bowls on offer made in the blue and yellow of Ukraine.
4 Handmade bowls on offer made in the blue and yellow of Ukraine.
An&nbsp;example of Kazakh multiculturalism, where traditional Ukrainian clothing is made in Uzbekistan. &ldquo;There are no embroidered shirts in your size. Everything was taken yesterday,&rdquo; a&nbsp;saleswoman told one customer.&nbsp;&ldquo;Today you can buy what&rsquo;s left.&nbsp;You can place an order, but we will not bring it right away&nbsp;because we make them in Uzbekistan.&quot;
5

An example of Kazakh multiculturalism, where traditional Ukrainian clothing is made in Uzbekistan.

“There are no embroidered shirts in your size. Everything was taken yesterday,” a saleswoman told one customer. “Today you can buy what’s left. You can place an order, but we will not bring it right away because we make them in Uzbekistan."
Almaty artist Murat Dilmanov&#39;s portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the slogan, &quot;Kemel Jemelevich,&quot; a reference to Putin&#39;s January speech in which he could not remember Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev&#39;s name and instead said &quot;Kemel Zhemelievich.&quot;
6 Almaty artist Murat Dilmanov's portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the slogan, "Kemel Jemelevich," a reference to Putin's January speech in which he could not remember Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's name and instead said "Kemel Zhemelievich."
Participants were encouraged to add yellow and blue ribbons to create a colorful mosaic.
7 Participants were encouraged to add yellow and blue ribbons to create a colorful mosaic.
8
9
10
11
16x9 Image

Petr Trotsenko

Petr Trotsenko is a journalist in RFE/RL's Kazakh Service.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG