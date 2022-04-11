Kazakhs Hold Ukrainian Festival To Show Support For War Victims

The sights and sounds of Ukraine were on display in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, as a charity festival aimed at raising money for the war-ravaged country was held on April 10. The festival hosted artists, craft makers, and live music, as well as Ukrainian food stalls.
On hand were baubles and bowls made in the traditional yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag, T-shirts with inscriptions about where the Russian military should go, and colorful floral headpieces.
All of the proceeds will be sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan to assist the people of Ukraine.
