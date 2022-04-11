Kazakhs Hold Ukrainian Festival To Show Support For War Victims

2 " Literally on the second day after the war began, Kazakhs initiated a collection of assistance for the people of Ukraine from the people of Kazakhstan under the slogan, ' We Are Together, Ukraine," said Valeria Samoylova, the press secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan​.



“On April 8, we sent two trucks with humanitarian aid that will reach Ukraine by land, bypassing the Russian Federation. Of course, they will have to travel for two to three weeks,” Samoylova said​ . "In total, about 170 tons of humanitarian aid were sent from Kazakhstan, including seven trucks and many flights. So we feel huge support and we are very grateful for it."



She said the aid is sent to Ukraine mainly through Poland and Hungary.