Deadly Prison Riot Reported In Northern Tajikistan

KHUJAND, Tajikistan -- Sources close to local authorities have told RFE/RL that several inmates were killed when a riot broke out overnight in a prison in Tajikistan's northern city of Khujand.

According to the sources on November 8, it is not clear what sparked the riot that was crushed by additional police force sent to the prison.

"Several inmates were armed with knives, some of them were killed, some managed to break out," one of the sources said.

Reuters quoted three unnamed sources as saying that at least 13 inmates were killed by security forces.

Local residents told RFE/RL that gunshots were heard from the prison area.

The Khujand directorate for penitentiary services denied that firearms were discharged in the prison but confirmed the extraordinary situation.

The city government confirmed there had been a riot, but provided no other information.

Local residents say that police cordoned off all roads and highways connecting the city with neighboring Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

With reporting by Reuters