Death Toll In Pakistani Mine Accident Rises To 18, Several Others Still Trapped

Pakistani officials say a landslide at a marble mine in the country's northwest has killed at least 18 miners and left many others trapped as rescuers comb the scene.

The accident occurred in the Mohmand district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, near the border with Afghanistan, late on September 7.

After pulling eight bodies from the rubble during initial rescue operations, authorities said another eight were found on September 8, while about 20 more miners were believed to be still trapped inside the mine.

Twenty miners were also injured at the site, authorities said, adding that an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the accident.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP