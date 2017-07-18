Depeche Mode Singer In Minsk Hospital, Concert Cancelled

MINSK -- Depeche Mode vocalist Dave Gahan spent a night in a Minsk hospital after the English band canceled a concert in the Belarusian capital due to his illness.

Belarusian health authorities said Gahan was released from a hospital on July 18 after being treated for problems with his digestive system. No more details were made public.

The group called off a concert in Minsk on July 17 "due to band member illness." http://www.depechemode.com/article/minsk-show-cancellation

Depeche Mode, which had its heyday in the 1980s and is very popular in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, performed in Moscow on July 15 and is scheduled to play in Kyiv on July 19.

The band said it would try to reschedule the concert in Minsk.