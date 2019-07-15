Serbia's Djokovic Claims Fifth Wimbledon Title

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has claimed a fifth Wimbledon title after a marathon match with Roger Federer on July 14.



The defending champ Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the first All England Club final to be decided by a tiebreaker, 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12(3).



The match was the longest Wimbledon singles final ever.



Victory took the 32-year-old Serbian level with Bjorn Borg in fourth place on the all-time list of men's winners at Wimbledon and moved him four behind Federer on the all-time Grand Slam list.



"Roger is one of the greatest players of all time, who I respect a lot," Djokovic, who has now beaten Federer in three of the last six Wimbledon finals, said on court.



Based on reporting by AP and Reuters