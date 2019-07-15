Accessibility links

Serbia

Serbia's Djokovic Claims Fifth Wimbledon Title

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic talks to the press after beating Roger Federer on July 14 to claim fifth Wimbledon title.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has claimed a fifth Wimbledon title after a marathon match with Roger Federer on July 14.

The defending champ Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the first All England Club final to be decided by a tiebreaker, 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12(3).

The match was the longest Wimbledon singles final ever.

Victory took the 32-year-old Serbian level with Bjorn Borg in fourth place on the all-time list of men's winners at Wimbledon and moved him four behind Federer on the all-time Grand Slam list.

"Roger is one of the greatest players of all time, who I respect a lot," Djokovic, who has now beaten Federer in three of the last six Wimbledon finals, said on court.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

