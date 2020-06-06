Dozens Detained At Kazakh Opposition Rallies To Demand Democratic Reforms

Dozens of opposition activists have been detained by police in Kazakhstan where two opposition parties had planned to hold rallies on June 6 in several cities to demand democratic reforms in the Central Asian nation.



Reports spoke of dozens being detained in Almaty, the country's commercial capital, as well at least four other cities.



In Almaty, police, including riot units, cordoned off several central squares as well as streets near the area where at least 100 activists had gathered.



An RFE/RL correspondent said about a dozen people were detained near Ghandi Park. They were reported to be supporters of the Koshe party, which is affiliated with the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) party.



The DVK and the Democratic Party had organized the rallies, which authorities said breached COVID-19 social-distancing rules.