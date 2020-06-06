Accessibility links

Dozens Detained At Kazakh Opposition Rallies To Demand Democratic Reforms

Dozens of opposition activists have been detained by police in Kazakhstan where two opposition parties had planned to hold rallies on June 6 in several cities to demand democratic reforms in the Central Asian nation.

Reports spoke of dozens being detained in Almaty, the country's commercial capital, as well at least four other cities.

In Almaty, police, including riot units, cordoned off several central squares as well as streets near the area where at least 100 activists had gathered.

An RFE/RL correspondent said about a dozen people were detained near Ghandi Park. They were reported to be supporters of the Koshe party, which is affiliated with the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) party.

The DVK and the Democratic Party had organized the rallies, which authorities said breached COVID-19 social-distancing rules.
Detentions near Independence Square in Nur-Sultan
Police detained at least seven people in Kyzylorda.
Police take away a would-be demonstrator in Nur-Sultan.
A police officer shoots video at the site of a planned protest rally in Nur-Sultan.
Pedestrians watch police detain a man during an unsanctioned rally held by Kazakh opposition supporters in Almaty.
Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing a street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as police stand guard during an unsanctioned rally in Almaty.
The deputy chief of the Nur-Sultan police arrives at the site of the planned protest rally.
Kazakh police detain a man during an unsanctioned rally in Almaty.
Kazakh police detain a man in Almaty.
Police at the site of a planned protest near Independence Square in Nur-Sultan.
Kazakh police detain a man in Almaty.
Vehicles spray disinfectant on a road near the site of a planned opposition rally in Almaty.
Rakhman Alshanov, chairman of the Public Council of Almaty, urged protesters to disperse.
Police at the site of the planned protest rally in Semey.
