Dozens Detained In Minsk As Students March To Demand Lukashenka's Resignation

Hundreds of university students gathered in the Belarusian capital on September 1 for a march after the country’s opposition called for a nationwide strike to coincide with the first day of the school year.



Columns of students carrying banned red-and-white flags that have long been a symbol of opposition to President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s rule flocked to the center of Minsk.



At least 28 people were detained as riot police dispersed protesters at several locations, according to the Vyasna human rights group.