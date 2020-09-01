Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Dozens Detained In Minsk As Students March To Demand Lukashenka's Resignation

Hundreds of university students gathered in the Belarusian capital on September 1 for a march after the country’s opposition called for a nationwide strike to coincide with the first day of the school year.

Columns of students carrying banned red-and-white flags that have long been a symbol of opposition to President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s rule flocked to the center of Minsk.

At least 28 people were detained as riot police dispersed protesters at several locations, according to the Vyasna human rights group.

A student is detained by police.
1 A student is detained by police.
President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has kept a tight grip on Belarus for 26 years, was declared the winner in an August 9 presidential election, which was widely viewed as rigged in his favor.
2 President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has kept a tight grip on Belarus for 26 years, was declared the winner in an August 9 presidential election, which was widely viewed as rigged in his favor.
Another student is detained by police.
3 Another student is detained by police.
Students clash with police.
4 Students clash with police.
Students march in Minsk.
5 Students march in Minsk.
6
A student is detained.
7 A student is detained.
Students march in Minsk on September 1.
8 Students march in Minsk on September 1.
A student is detained and carried into a van by police.
9 A student is detained and carried into a van by police.
In a statement on September 1, UN human rights experts said they had received reports of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people held in custody since the August 9 election.
10 In a statement on September 1, UN human rights experts said they had received reports of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people held in custody since the August 9 election.
The protesters are demanding Lukashenka&#39;s resignation, the release of all political prisoners, and free and fair elections.
11 The protesters are demanding Lukashenka's resignation, the release of all political prisoners, and free and fair elections.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG