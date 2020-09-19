Dozens Of Women Detained After Anti-Government March Through Minsk

Belarusian police have detained dozens of protesters in Minsk, as hundreds of people marched through the capital demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Mass protests challenging the results of an August 9 presidential election that declared Lukashenka the winner have swept across Belarus over the past month.

Thousands of people have been detained and beaten by police, while nearly all the opposition's key leaders have been forced to leave the country or been arrested in a widening crackdown.

Hundreds of protesters, many of them women, marched in central Minsk on September 19, briefly scuffling with riot police who then blocked their path.