4 Priests stand on dried farmland during the July 24 religious service near Draganesti-Vlasca in which locals and religious leaders prayed for rain.



An 81-year-old woman who attended the ceremony told Reuters she had never seen a drought as severe as the one currently affecting Romania.



"We have children. We have cattle," she said. "We make an effort to plant tomatoes in the garden, then they dry out, and we have nothing to eat. God, give us rain. Don't abandon us."