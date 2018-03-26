Hundreds Evacuated As Snowmelt Causes Flooding In Kazakhstan

Hundreds of people have been evacuated in the Eastern Kazakhstan region after melting snow caused severe flooding.

The Interior Ministry said on March 26 that in the last five days more than 750 people have been evacuated and that a state of emergency has been declared in the towns of Glubokoye and Shemonaikha.

Local officials say the situation may get worse as more rain is expected in the region.

Earlier on March 12, local officials said that several houses in the town of Ayagoz were ruined by flooding caused by heavy rains and snowmelt.

They said that 110 kindergartens, 150 homes, and about 70 other buildings were damaged by high waters in the regional capital, Oskemen, and in several districts.