Egyptian Police Detain Six Kazakh Students In Cairo

ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry says six Kazakh students have been detained by police in Egypt.

Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainaqov said on July 25 that talks with Egyptian officials were under way to determine the reason for the detentions.

Zhainaqov said earlier that Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry had formally requested help from authorities in Egypt to locate the six young Kazakh men, who were studying Arabic and lived together in a Cairo apartment.



He said the students stopped communicating with their families on July 20.

Zhainaqov said the students were not thought to be Islamic extremists.

Kazakhstan says hundreds of its citizens have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in recent years.

