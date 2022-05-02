Muslims Around The World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, ''the festival of the breaking of the fast," which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



Muslims believe that Ramadan teaches them self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for the less fortunate. It also encourages generosity and compulsory charity. Muslims believe that fasting (no food or liquids from sunrise to sunset) helps instill compassion for the less fortunate.



Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr takes place with the first sighting of the new moon.