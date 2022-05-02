Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Muslims Around The World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, ''the festival of the breaking of the fast," which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims believe that Ramadan teaches them self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for the less fortunate. It also encourages generosity and compulsory charity. Muslims believe that fasting (no food or liquids from sunrise to sunset) helps instill compassion for the less fortunate.

Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr takes place with the first sighting of the new moon.

An official from the Ministry of Religion uses a telescope to view the new moon in Lhok Nga, Indonesia, on May 1. Because Islam uses a lunar (Hijri) calendar, the sighting of the moon determines the start of Eid al-Fitr,&nbsp;marking the end of Ramadan.&nbsp;
1 An official from the Ministry of Religion uses a telescope to view the new moon in Lhok Nga, Indonesia, on May 1. Because Islam uses a lunar (Hijri) calendar, the sighting of the moon determines the start of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. 
Indonesians light flares as they celebrate &nbsp;Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta on May 1.
2 Indonesians light flares as they celebrate  Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta on May 1.
Women show off their henna tattoos during the Chand Raat or &quot;Night of the Moon&quot; celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 1. The celebration brings families and friends together on the eve of Eid al-Fitr to spot the new moon.&nbsp;
3 Women show off their henna tattoos during the Chand Raat or "Night of the Moon" celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 1. The celebration brings families and friends together on the eve of Eid al-Fitr to spot the new moon. 
Albanians prepare for the morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Tirana on May 2.
4 Albanians prepare for the morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Tirana on May 2.
An aerial view shows Albanian Muslims saying morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr on Skanderbeg Square in Tirana on May 2.&nbsp;&nbsp;
5 An aerial view shows Albanian Muslims saying morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr on Skanderbeg Square in Tirana on May 2.  
A woman and child take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers at Dinamo Stadium in Bucharest on May 2.&nbsp;
6 A woman and child take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers at Dinamo Stadium in Bucharest on May 2. 
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (3rd right) prays among worshippers in the center of Bishkek on May 2.
7 Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (3rd right) prays among worshippers in the center of Bishkek on May 2.
Palestinians hang a giant banner during Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City on May 2.&nbsp;
8 Palestinians hang a giant banner during Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on May 2. 
Police stand guard while Muslims attend the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer outside Central Sobornaya Mosque in Moscow on May 2.
9 Police stand guard while Muslims attend the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer outside Central Sobornaya Mosque in Moscow on May 2.
A young Pakistani boy plays with sandals during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Peshawar on May 2.
10 A young Pakistani boy plays with sandals during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Peshawar on May 2.
Muslim girls attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in a park in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Jaffa on May 2.
11 Muslim girls attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in a park in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Jaffa on May 2.
Bosnian Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in front of the 16th-century Gazi Husrev-beg mosque in Sarajevo on May 2.&nbsp;
12 Bosnian Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in front of the 16th-century Gazi Husrev-beg mosque in Sarajevo on May 2. 
A young Kosovar Muslim devotee offers prayers at the Grand Mosque in Pristina on May 2. &nbsp;
13 A young Kosovar Muslim devotee offers prayers at the Grand Mosque in Pristina on May 2.
 
Egyptian Muslim women spray foam on each other after prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Cairo on May 2.
14 Egyptian Muslim women spray foam on each other after prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Cairo on May 2.
People take pictures after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest on May 2.
15 People take pictures after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest on May 2.
Pakistani children play with toy guns during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Peshawar on May 2.&nbsp;
16 Pakistani children play with toy guns during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Peshawar on May 2. 
Vendors set up balloons for sale in front of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan on May 2.
17 Vendors set up balloons for sale in front of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan on May 2.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG