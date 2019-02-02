Eleven Migrants Arrested After Massive Brawl At Bosnian Reception Center

Eleven migrants have been arrested after a massive brawl at a reception center in Bosnia-Herzegovina, officials say.

Eight people were reported injured in the violence that broke out late on February 1 and that reportedly involved hundreds of migrants at the facility in the northwestern town of Bihac, police said.

After questioning some 30 migrants, police arrested eight nationals from Afghanistan, two from Pakistan, and one from India, spokesman Ale Siljdedic said.

It was unclear what sparked the unrest.

Bosnia has become a key transit country for migrants from Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa hoping to reach the European Union.

More than 23,000 people trudged through the mountainous Balkan state last year in a bid to slip across the border to Croatia and move on into other EU countries.

Based on reporting by AFP and Fena