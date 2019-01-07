Ethnic Tensions High After Kazakh Man Killed In Brawl

QARAGHANDY, Kazakhstan -- Some 200 protesters have rallied in the central Kazakh city of Qaraghandy, demanding "justice" after a Kazakh man was killed in a brawl in a local restaurant in the early hours of 2019.

The young man was stabbed to death in the clash between two groups of youths, one of which consisted of ethnic Armenians, during celebrations of New Year on January 1. Three other men were hospitalized with stab wounds.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the regional police department on January 6 and demanded thorough investigations into the killing, some saying that Armenians must be deported from the country.

Some demonstrators said that "the killers will escape punishment because they have money."

The Qaraghandy regional governor Erlan Qoshanov met with the protesters and said that "all those responsible for the death will be prosecuted."

"This case is being monitored by the authorities at the highest level. We will investigate it until all those responsible are punished. I promise you, as the region's governor and the president's representative here, that the main suspect, who remains at large, will be detained in two-three days," Qoshanov said, adding that if the suspect's relatives were trying to hide him, they would be prosecuted too.

The protesters then left the site.

According to a January 6 statement on the governor's website, murder and hooliganism investigations had been launched.

"At this point, nine participants [in the deadly brawl] have been established, of whom eight were apprehended, while one was placed on an international wanted list. We want to stress that the brawl took place between two groups and was not ethnically motivated," the statement said, warning that people who tried to incite ethnic hatred might face criminal prosecution as well.

Kazakhstan is a diverse country that houses dozens of ethnic groups and official propaganda frequently praises long-ruling President Nursultan Nazarbaev for preserving ethnic concord in the Central Asian state of 18 million.

With reporting by Merhat Sharipzhan and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service