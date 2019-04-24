Ex-Kyrgyz Lawmaker Gets 10 Years In Prison At Kazakh Court Hearing Halted By Brawl

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced a former lawmaker from neighboring Kyrgyzstan, Damirbek Asylbek-Uulu, to 10 years in prison on smuggling charges at a hearing that was cut short by a fight between some of his co-defendants.



In an April 24 ruling, the court in Almaty convicted Asylbek-Uulu of planning the illegal smuggling of goods and of participating in the operations of an organized criminal group.



Asylbek-Uulu denies the charges and his lawyer, Asqar Baimuratov, contends they were fabricated.



The judge, Bakhytkhan Baqyrbaev, was unable to pronounce verdicts and sentences for the other 11 defendants and left the courtroom after their relatives began shouting and a brawl erupted among them.



Asylbek-Uulu was detained in Kazakhstan in February 2018 along with dozens of suspects including two other Kyrgyz nationals.



He was charged with creating a transnational criminal group and smuggling illegal goods from China to Kazakhstan and Russia.



Asylbek-Uulu and his co-defendants went on trial on October 19.