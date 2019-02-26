Explosion At Uzbek Clinic Injures 22 People

An explosion at a clinic in Uzbekistan's eastern city of Andijon has injured 22 people.



Uzbekistan's Emergency Ministry says a blast on February 26 in the boiler room at Andijon's central clinic injured 18 schoolchildren and four teachers who were in the X-ray unit for regular checkups.



According to the statement, a malfunction of the boiler's equipment might have caused that blast in the midmorning.



A physician at the clinic told RFE/RL that the explosion was very powerful.



"The boiler room and the X-ray room are located at the back of the building. Schoolchildren from School No.4 were being examined in the X-ray room when the explosion took place. The blast was so strong that we thought it was a bomb," the doctor said.



Local authorities have established a special commission to investigate the explosion.