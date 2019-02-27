Explosion Kills Three, Partially Destroys Residential Building In Kazakhstan

A suspected gas explosion in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Taraz has killed at least three people and partially destroyed an apartment building, authorities say.



Health and emergency officials in Taraz said the blast occurred in an apartment on the second floor in a five-story apartment block at around 6:20 a.m on February 27.



Three apartments from the first to the third floors were destroyed by the blast.





At least six people were injured, of whom three were in hospitals, and a total of 145 people were evacuated from the building, officials said.



According to preliminary assessments made by police, the explosion "was caused by misuse of natural-gas equipment."

Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Zakon.kz