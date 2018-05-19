Explosions At Cricket Match In Jalalabad Kill At Least Eight

At least eight people were killed and dozens more wounded by multiple explosions at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Jalalabad late on May 18, local Afghan officials said.

The blasts occurred at a stadium in the city that was hosting a cricket match at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, local government officials said.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, said the blasts were caused by rockets which killed at least eight people and wounded 50, but there was some uncertainty about the final casualty total.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar said at least 11 spectators were killed and 43 wounded by at least three back-to-back explosions.

He said the organizer of the cricket game, Hidayatullah Zaheer, and a number of other local officials were among the dead.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Nangarhar Province, on the border with Pakistan, has seen growing violence this year, most recently last week when a coordinated attack on the state accounts office killed at least 15 people.

Last week, the provincial governor was dismissed over deteriorating security in the province, which has become a stronghold for Islamic State militants as well as the Taliban.

