ASTANA -- A blast caused by an unknown explosive device has killed at least two people in the western Kazakh city of Aqtau, officials say.

The Interior Ministry said on December 12 that three people were also injured in the explosion, which took place at a scrap-metal collection point the previous day.

Interior Minister Qalmukhanbet Qasymov told reporters at a press briefing that police and military investigators were working at the site.

No other details were provided.