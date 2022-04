13 A woman walks past the tail section of a Smerch rocket in the Kharkiv region on April 7. Some of the rockets used by Russian forces split into two pieces while in flight, with the "carrier" section (seen here) impacting separately from the warhead. But although most tail sections like this are largely harmless, it can be impossible to know whether the warhead is still attached and many bomb disposal experts treat all such tail sections as unexploded ordnance.