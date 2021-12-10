The Murder Of Fereydoun Farrokhzad: Persons Of Interest

A new investigation by RFE/RL and its Persian-language service, Radio Farda, sheds new light on the unsolved murder of Iranian dissident artist Fereydoun Farrokhzad, who was brutally stabbed to death in Germany in 1992.

Together with the investigation, RFE/RL is also publishing snapshot profiles of key players in the story, including several Iranian officials and intelligence officers who reportedly threatened Farrokhzad prior to his killing and were alleged to have been directly involved in the murder plot.

A review of decades-old French and German legal and intelligence records by RFE/RL has linked several of these individuals to Iranians implicated in attacks on other dissidents in Europe.

But because German authorities have declined to reveal any details about the investigation into Farrokhzad’s murder, citing the ongoing nature of the probe, it remains unclear to what extent they have explored the possible involvement of these figures in the dissident’s killing.