Website Blocked In Kyrgyzstan As Correspondent Faces Hatred Charge

Fergana.ru, a prominent Russia-based website that focuses on Central Asian issues, has been blocked in Kyrgyzstan after its correspondent was charged with inciting ethnic hatred.

Fergana.ru chief editor Daniil Kislov issued a statement on June 11 saying that a court in Bishkek blocked his site on June 10, a day after correspondent Ulugbek Babakulov was charged.

Kislov said that both the charge against Babakulov and the blockage of the site were politically motivated. He said Fergana.ru has suspended ties with Babakulov while investigations are under way.

The charge stems from an article published on the site in late May about some Kyrgyz social-network users' reactions to a conflict involving an ethnic Uzbek man and four Kyrgyz men.

Kyrgyz lawmakers on June 1 called Babakulov's article a "provocation," pointing to its publication shortly before the anniversary of ethnic unrest between Uzbeks and Kyrgyz that left 442 people dead in southern Kyrgyzstan in June 2010.

Babakulov told RFE/RL on June 2 that he had merely raised the issue and had no intention of inciting hatred.

