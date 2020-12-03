Final Election Results Announced In Georgia As Opposition Cries Foul

TBILISI -- The ruling Georgian Dream party will hold a large majority in the incoming parliament -- 90 seats out of 150 -- according to the final results of a general vote that the opposition claims was rigged.

The runoff vote on November 21 was boycotted by the opposition, which demanded a repeat of the first round on October 31 and has staged regular protests against results they describe as illegitimate and unfair.

Central Election Commission Chairwoman Tamar Zhvania announced the final results on December 3, saying Georgian Dream, founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, had captured 48.22 percent of the vote.

The United National Movement bloc had 27.18 percent (36 deputies) and European Georgia was third with 3.79 percent (5 deputies).

Six other smaller parties crossed the 1 percent threshold to enter parliament.

Three members of the opposition left the election commission session ahead of the announcement in protest against the results.

The first session of the parliament is to be convened within 10 days of the announcement.

The election was the first under a reformed system backed by the United States and EU that gives more weight to proportional representation. Of 150 seats in parliament, 120 seats are determined based on party lists and 30 seats through single-mandate districts.

Thirteen single-mandate constituencies were determined in the first round.

The runoff vote was for 17 seats in single-mandate districts where no candidate garnered more than 50 percent of ballots in the first round.