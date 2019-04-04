Final Ukraine Results Give Zelenskyy 30 Percent Of Presidential Vote

Ukraine's election commission has released the final results of the March 31 presidential vote, giving political newcomer Volodymyr Zelenskyy just over 30 percent of the vote.

With no candidate getting 50 percent, Zelenskyy will meet incumbent Petro Poroshenko on April 21 in a runoff.

The Central Election Commission announced on April 4 that Zelenskyy secured 30.24 percent of vote while Poroshenko received 15.95 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko came in third with 13.40 percent.

The commission said 18.9 million eligible voters took part in the election. Turnout was 62.8 percent.

International observers said on April 1 that the election was "well administered" and "competitive."

The election came as the country struggles with a war against Russia-backed separatists, Moscow's seizure of a key chunk of its territory, a sluggish economy, and rampant corruption.