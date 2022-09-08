Accessibility links

Serbia

The Russian Photographer Who Immortalized The First Balkan War, Then Vanished

Photo: Archive Of Serbia (Courtesy Image)

An archive in Serbia holds rare images of the war that freed the Balkans from Ottoman rule 110 years ago. The photographer who made the striking pictures disappeared without a trace.

This image, of a captured Ottoman general during the 1912-13 First Balkan War, is one of scores of pictures of the conflict made by photographer Samson Chernov.

Serbian forces encamped in the winter of 1912-13.
The First Balkan War was launched on October 8, 1912, by an alliance of the Orthodox Christian kingdoms of Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, and Montenegro against the Muslim Ottoman Empire.

Ottoman Turkish prisoners near Svilengrad, in today’s Bulgaria.
The conflict ended in disaster for Ottoman forces. Constantinople lost some 83 percent of its European territory, and more than 120,000 Ottoman soldiers fell in battle or died from disease.

A photo titled "Bidding Adieu To A Fallen Comrade."
The “Balkan League” armies of Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, and Montenegro lost more than 52,000 men in the conflict.

Exhausted Montenegrin fighters being transported across Lake Shkodra after the capture of Skadar in today’s Albania by Balkan League forces.
High-quality photographs of the war are rare, but in the State Archives Of Serbia in Belgrade, crystal-clear images by Chernov bring the conflict to life.

Photographer Samson Chernov standing in front of a Serbian position during the First Balkan War.
Chernov was a Jewish-Russian painter from Ryazan, near Moscow, who first made his name in photography documenting the 1904-05 Russo-Japanese War.

Unidentified soldiers clearing snow from a position during a winter storm.
The artist arrived in Serbia around the outset of the First Balkan War as a correspondent for Russian and French publications.

Serbian officers celebrating the conquest of Edirne, in today’s Turkey, in 1913.
Chernov quickly made an impression on the Serbian forces he was embedded with for his bravery in battle, as well as “infernal impertinence” in the face of wartime military regulations.

A wounded soldier being treated.
A contemporary described the photographer as a “strange and mysterious” man who caused a scandal by bringing his “fat and full-blooded Hungarian” lover with him to the front lines.

Serbian priests hold a Mass.
As well as his work at the front, Chernov also made the most of access the conflict gave him to everyday life in the cultural goody bag of the Balkans.

Montenegrin soldiers haggling with a tobacco seller in an unidentified town.
A street in Edirne, in today’s western Turkey, photographed by Chernov apparently after its siege and capture by Bulgarian and Serbian forces. In the background are the minarets of the Selimiye Mosque.
The interior of the Selimiye Mosque.
Bulgarian officers looking at the body of an Ottoman soldier.
Chernov was reportedly known for staging some of his battlefield photos.

A Serbian soldier feeding sheep outside his dugout position.
Such practices were commonplace among war photographers of the era, when cumbersome and slow cameras made candid photos of fast-moving conflict all but impossible.

Children scavenging at an abandoned Turkish position.
Most of Chernov's photos, however, appear to capture authentic moments from the war, which reshaped Southeastern Europe.

Serbian troops during a "rotation."
A Serbian historian called Chernov's photos "one of the most important segments of Serbian history preserved on photographic paper."

"Serbian Chetniks"
After the First Balkan War, Chernov remained in the Balkans and covered World War I. In 1916, he converted to Orthodox Christianity.

A young Serbian soldier with a medal at a frontline lookout.
The last information recorded of Chernov was by a contemporary, who described seeing him in Thessaloniki, Greece, during World War I "in a fantasy-like Russian-style uniform. No one has seen him ever since."

With thanks to the staff of the State Archives Of Serbia, and Dusan Komarcevic.

