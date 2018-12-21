Five Killed When Train Slams Into Bus In Serbia

Serbian authorities say a train has crashed into a bus carrying mostly high-school students near the southern city of Nis, killing five people.

At least 30 people were injured in the crash, which took place early on December 21.

Police said it appeared the bus driver's "oversight" was to blame.

Doctors in Nis said two of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Serbian state TV said that the bus was carrying local children to school.

A video from the scene shows that the bus was nearly cut in half by the impact, while the train partly derailed.

Based on reporting by AP