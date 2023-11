1 Denys, an 11-year-old from the town of Toretsk, has his helmet removed by a member of the special police unit known as the White Angels after he was brought to safety in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on November 13.



Located some 7 kilometers from the front line, Kostyantynivka is the first port of call for many civilians fleeing the war in eastern Ukraine.