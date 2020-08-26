Flash Floods Kill At Least 38 People North Of Kabul

Flash floods caused by torrential rains killed at least 38 people and destroyed hundreds of houses in an Afghan city north of Kabul, officials said on August 26.



Many women and children were among the dead in the city of Charikar, which was hit by heavy rains overnight that caused flash floods, the Ministry for Disaster Management said in a statement.



The statement said that at least 300 houses were destroyed in Charikar, the capital of the province of Parwan, some 60 kilometers north of Kabul.



At least 38 people, including women and children, have died and nearly 80 others were injured in the flooding, according to a spokeswoman for Parwan's governor, Wahida Shahkar.



Earlier in the morning, Qasim Sangin, a doctor at the Charikar hospital confirmed to RFE/RL that at least 20 bodies had been taken to the hospital. The death toll is expected to rise, as many people are missing.



Vice President Amrullah Saleh said a team of government officials was heading to Parwan to help the local authorities and assess the damage.



Separately, at least five people, including two women and a child, were reportedly killed by floods in the Jalriz district of the eastern Wardak Province.

