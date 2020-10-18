For 11th Week In A Row, Thousands March In Minsk To Protest Lukashenka

Thousands of Belarusian citizens took to the streets on October 18 to protest the authoritarian rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, despite authorities' threat to open fire on demonstrators.

Amid a heavy police presence, citizens peacefully marched through the center of Minsk, the nation’s capital, carrying the banned red-and-white flag of the opposition, as the nationwide protest movement reached its 11th week.

“Look out the window. Stop watching TV,” the protesters chanted, a reference to state-controlled media downplaying the size and peaceful nature of the rallies.