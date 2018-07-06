For 1970 Soviet Team, Getting To World Cup Quarterfinal Was 'No Big Deal'

Host Russia is soaking up the unexpected success of its national team at the 2018 World Cup after it qualified for the quarterfinals by beating Spain in a penalty shootout on July 1.

And why not? The last time Moscow could celebrate such an achievement was nearly 50 years ago.

Yevgeny Lochev was a defender on the Soviet side that made it to the quarterfinals of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Now a writer with Sovetsky Sport, Lochev wrote in the daily on July 3 that, at that time, getting out of the group was no big deal.

“Our soccer was at a higher level than it is now, so to get to the quarterfinals was no outstanding achievement,” Lochev recounted in a recent column.

The Soviet Union qualified for its first World Cup in 1958, repeating that feat over the next three successive tournaments. Its best result came in England in 1966, where the team finished fourth, largely due to the acrobatic heroics of goalkeeping legend Lev Yashin, who was between the pipes for the Soviet Union in three World Cup finals (in 1958, 1962, and 1966).

Lochev wrote that the 1966 team set the bar for the "bonuses" the Soviet players would get in 1970.

“No specific goal was set, but, I think, a good result in the group stage was worth $200; $400 for the quarterfinals; and $800 if we got to the semifinals. I don’t remember the exact amounts, but they were about that. They were the same amount the guys got at the World Cup in 1966,” Lochev wrote, adding that the players in 1966 cashed out their bonuses for new Volgas, the top-of-the-line for Soviet cars then.