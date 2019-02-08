Accessibility links

Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Citizen Detained In Kyrgyzstan On Terrorism Charges

The suspect was reportedly detained after illegally crossing the border.

BISHKEK -- A foreign citizen has been detained in Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of planning to create a criminal group for conducting a terrorist attack in the country, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) says.

The suspect is a citizen of one of the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, UKMK said on February 8.

According to the UKMK, the suspect, who is wanted in his country on serious criminal charges and for allegedly being a member of an international terrorist organization, was detained in the southern city of Jalal-Abad after illegally crossing the border.

The UKMK also said that the suspect had been trained to make explosive devices and use assault rifles in urban and mountain combat.

Talks are being held with the suspect's native country on his possible extradition, the UKMK said.

