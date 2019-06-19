Former British Ambassador Becomes Kyrgyzstan's Business Ombudsman

BISHKEK -- The former British ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Robin Ord-Smith, has been elected as the Central Asian state's business ombudsman.

Bishkek-based business expert Azamat Akeneev told journalists on June 19 that the decision was made by a special commission consisting of business groups and associations, representatives of the Kyrgyz government, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The post was established by the Kyrgyz government in January.

The 53-year-old served as the British ambassador to Kyrgyzstan from June 2015 to January 2019.

The EBRD is expected to allocate 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) for the launch of the business ombudsman's operations in Kyrgyzstan.

